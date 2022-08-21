×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Planned reunion with mother ends in death of Cape Town Uber driver in hotel siege in Mogadishu

AK Ali mowed down by Al-Shabaab jihadists in 30-hour siege in Somali capital

21 August 2022 - 12:31
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Just a day after arriving in the Somali capital Mogadishu to visit his family, Abdikadir Sheikh Mohamed Ali of Cape Town was killed in an attack by Al-Shabaab jihadists...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Planned reunion with mother ends in death of Cape Town Uber driver in hotel ... News
  2. Hlophe turns to court to prevent suspension South Africa
  3. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  4. 21 years and still waiting: fresh delays hit ‘Please Call Me’ legal battle News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000