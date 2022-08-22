×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Rescue workers who braved KZN flood waters honoured for their actions

Volunteers and co-ordinators remember desperate rescue efforts - though they knew bad weather was coming, they were overwhelmed by its magnitude

22 August 2022 - 15:59 By Mfundo Mkhize

Rescue worker Jace Govender used instinct and experience gained while volunteering after Cyclone Idai to co-ordinate lifesaving efforts during floods that devastated parts of Isipingo, south of Durban, earlier this year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Shape up or ship out: Transnet announces 14 shortlisted bidders for upgrade of ... News
  2. Rescue workers who braved KZN flood waters honoured for their actions News
  3. Fourth suspect’s alleged confession takes centre stage in Hillary Gardee case News
  4. Watch out, here comes Jabulani: how a Qwaqwa student is mastering time News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point