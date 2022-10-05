News

Graphic images on cigarette packs a step closer as cabinet approves pro-health draft law

Medical expert says the reason the number of smokers older than 65 is low is because many of them are dying

05 October 2022 - 17:36

South Africans can expect to see plain packaging and graphic health warnings such as images of diseased gums and lungs on cigarette packets pretty soon, and a complete ban on public smoking as the government intensifies its efforts to have a smoke-free SA...

