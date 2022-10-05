Graphic images on cigarette packs a step closer as cabinet approves pro-health draft law
Medical expert says the reason the number of smokers older than 65 is low is because many of them are dying
05 October 2022 - 17:36
South Africans can expect to see plain packaging and graphic health warnings such as images of diseased gums and lungs on cigarette packets pretty soon, and a complete ban on public smoking as the government intensifies its efforts to have a smoke-free SA...
