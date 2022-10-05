President Cyril Ramaphosa says early childhood development (ECD) centres are a “fine example of social entrepreneurship”...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ramaphosa and first lady shine spotlight on early childhood centres
President Cyril Ramaphosa says early childhood development (ECD) centres are a “fine example of social entrepreneurship”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos