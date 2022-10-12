SA loses appeal on salvage costs for sunken ship with R775m in silver bars on board
When the SS Tilawa was torpedoed northwest of the Maldives by a Japanese submarine in 1942, there were 678 survivors and 280 casualties
12 October 2022 - 20:46
The South African government’s bid to evade paying a “salvage reward” to a British treasure hunter for the recovery of 2,364 bars of silver worth about R775m has been dealt a blow in a UK court...
