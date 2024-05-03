Zuma seeks recusal of five 'tainted' ConCourt justices in IEC case
“The manufactured crisis, emergency, general panic and pandemonium caused by the candidature of Mr Zuma for parliament is mainly of a political rather than of a legal nature,” says Zuma's attorney
03 May 2024 - 20:41
Former president Jacob Zuma has counter-applied to the Constitutional Court for the recusal of five of its justices in his battle with the Electoral Commission (IEC) over whether he is eligible to stand for parliament...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.