EXPLAINER | What will happen if Zuma arms trial judge recuses himself?
Piet Koen says upon reflection, the issue of his involvement needs, in the interest of justice, to be addressed
19 October 2022 - 21:25 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Senior law lecturer at the University of Pretoria (UP) Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said he believed judge Piet Koen, who is presiding over former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial, may “very possibly recuse himself”...
EXPLAINER | What will happen if Zuma arms trial judge recuses himself?
Piet Koen says upon reflection, the issue of his involvement needs, in the interest of justice, to be addressed
Senior law lecturer at the University of Pretoria (UP) Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said he believed judge Piet Koen, who is presiding over former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial, may “very possibly recuse himself”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos