News

EXPLAINER | What will happen if Zuma arms trial judge recuses himself?

Piet Koen says upon reflection, the issue of his involvement needs, in the interest of justice, to be addressed

19 October 2022 - 21:25 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Senior law lecturer at the University of Pretoria (UP) Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said he believed judge Piet Koen, who is presiding over former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial, may “very possibly recuse himself”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Basic to posh: pilot project turns KwaMashu teacher into property boss News
  2. EXPLAINER | Why Jacob Zuma’s arms trial is on hold, again News
  3. Hillary Gardee’s family demands R18m from JCS minister for trauma and ... News
  4. SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ at Eskom News
  5. Mkhwebane juggles appeals as she heads to Cape High Court next week News

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT