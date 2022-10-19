Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | It’s no surprise Mozambique and Zambia produce better players than us

Until Safa takes development seriously, Bafana will not qualify for major tournaments

19 October 2022 - 21:24
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

SA football suffered a huge setback over the past week, but because it didn’t involve Bafana Bafana not many people noticed nor cared.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs fans comparing BMW Emnyama to Haaland may pay the penalty Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Possession is not necessarily nine tenths of the law in football Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Davids and Mosimane are glaring examples of what is wrong with ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Trying to understand Safa’s logic is mind-boggling at the best of ... Sport

Most read

  1. SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi Sport
  2. Aya Gqamane’s wish is to be joined by more black players in SA20 Sport
  3. Irish and SA teams pull away, again, at the start of the URC Sport
  4. Blast from the past: 'Doring van Despatch' scores on Bok debut Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Du Preez try sends Springboks into semis Sport

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT