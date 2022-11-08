News

Inside the North West villages where cars, taxis, ambulances and roads are a luxury they do not have

Villagers welcomed a government donation of donkey carts last week, saying the middle class would not understand

08 November 2022 - 16:31

While the North West government has been criticised for forking out almost R1m for 20 donkey carts they donated to two villages, community members who received the carts told TimesLIVE Premium these were practical donations suited to their needs. ..

