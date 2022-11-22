Criminals prey on elderly to score quick cash
Statistics show kidnapping is on the rise in SA as syndicates realise it’s less risky targeting the vulnerable than robbing cash vans
22 November 2022 - 20:39 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner is still traumatised after allegedly being kidnapped from a shopping mall, tied up and robbed of R24,000...
