News

Joburg cyclist survives three-day ordeal in the Knysna forest

‘Needle in a haystack’: helicopter rescuers find missing Joburg cyclist waving from boulder in forest

06 December 2022 - 20:55
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Looking for some adventure while on holiday, Alan Broderick set off on a mountain bike ride in the Knysna forest. He asked his wife to drop him at a remote forest station on Saturday and cycled along a trail leading to Plettenberg Bay...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Court rules against building hijackers’ demands for free electricity and water News
  2. Jewellery expert who refused Covid-19 salary cut to receive hefty payout News
  3. Durban to conduct daily water quality tests at beaches News
  4. Phala Phala panel ‘was most unfair to me’, says Ramaphosa News
  5. High-ranking Basotho gangster claims he’s innocent, Soweto tavern massacre was ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar