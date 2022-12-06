Joburg cyclist survives three-day ordeal in the Knysna forest
‘Needle in a haystack’: helicopter rescuers find missing Joburg cyclist waving from boulder in forest
06 December 2022 - 20:55
Looking for some adventure while on holiday, Alan Broderick set off on a mountain bike ride in the Knysna forest. He asked his wife to drop him at a remote forest station on Saturday and cycled along a trail leading to Plettenberg Bay...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.