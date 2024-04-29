Man shot by police in mistaken identity case seeks justice for permanent injuries
His attorney is assisting him with a civil case to claim for loss of income, but is waiting for Ipid’s ballistic report to link the police firearms to the shooting
29 April 2024 - 21:20
A man who was allegedly shot by police in a case of mistaken identity is taking the matter to court as investigations into his attempted murder were stopped...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.