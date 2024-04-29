Traditional healer warns Sassa offices need proper cleansing after officials caught performing rituals on premises
The agency is conducting an internal probe and has temporarily evacuated all employees from the office
29 April 2024 - 21:20
Efforts to “clean up” the Sassa office in Mkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) after two of its officials were caught on camera allegedly performing a ritual with sangomas may be catastrophic if not done right. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.