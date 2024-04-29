News

Traditional healer warns Sassa offices need proper cleansing after officials caught performing rituals on premises

The agency is conducting an internal probe and has temporarily evacuated all employees from the office

29 April 2024 - 21:20

Efforts to “clean up” the Sassa office in Mkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) after two of its officials were caught on camera allegedly performing a ritual with sangomas may be catastrophic if not done right. ..

