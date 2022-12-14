Husband has ‘no recollection’ of stabbing wife to death with screwdriver
The court heard he has a history of drug addiction and abuse
14 December 2022 - 20:37
A 37-year-old man says he has no recollection of stabbing his wife to death with a screwdriver in their Emmarentia home last week as he had been on a five-day alcohol and drug binge. ..
Husband has ‘no recollection’ of stabbing wife to death with screwdriver
The court heard he has a history of drug addiction and abuse
A 37-year-old man says he has no recollection of stabbing his wife to death with a screwdriver in their Emmarentia home last week as he had been on a five-day alcohol and drug binge. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos