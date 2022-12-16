‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification
Judge orders man who presented Umgeni Water with a fake degree to pay back eight years worth of earnings
16 December 2022 - 08:53 By Tania Broughton
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive,” said Pietermaritzburg high court judge Rob Mossop, quoting Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott...
‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification
Judge orders man who presented Umgeni Water with a fake degree to pay back eight years worth of earnings
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive,” said Pietermaritzburg high court judge Rob Mossop, quoting Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos