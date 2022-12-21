News

Ditch the smoke and mirrors, use boring cigarette packaging: UCT study

The call comes as SA gears itself for pro-health legislation that could see the introduction of graphic warnings such as images of diseased gums

21 December 2022 - 20:08

Most smokers regret the habit of smoking and believe plain cigarette packets would be an incentive to quit — new University of Cape Town (UCT) research suggests...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  2. Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane News
  3. Deploying the SANDF to help protect Eskom’s assets is 'too little, too late' News
  4. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  5. Eastern Cape, KZN and Limpopo schools gave 750 unemployed people work — and ... News

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election