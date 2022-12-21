Ditch the smoke and mirrors, use boring cigarette packaging: UCT study
The call comes as SA gears itself for pro-health legislation that could see the introduction of graphic warnings such as images of diseased gums
21 December 2022 - 20:08
Most smokers regret the habit of smoking and believe plain cigarette packets would be an incentive to quit — new University of Cape Town (UCT) research suggests...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.