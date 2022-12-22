News

North West health dept to exhume bodies in search for missing corpse

Gontse Raseale was found dead in Rustenburg in September 2021, but after the family identified the body his corpse vanished

22 December 2022 - 20:27

The North West health department on Thursday said it planned to exhume bodies as it tries to locate the remains of a man who was seemingly mistakenly given a pauper's burial. ..

