News

Cop and taxi boss share dock in Thai kidnapping case

Six people have been arrested in these cases, part of a single one that will be heard in the priority crimes court

23 February 2023 - 17:57

One of the men who allegedly kidnapped two Thai nationals in Mowbray in December 2022 is allegedly linked to two 2021 kidnapping for ransom cases. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Load-shedding and privacy laws benefit kidnapping syndicates News
  2. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News
  3. Alleged kidnapping kingpins believed to target Ethiopians appear in court News
  4. Wife of Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ allegedly shot at him in their ... News

Most read

  1. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  2. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  3. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News
  4. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News
  5. Sinkholes hit Germiston suburb as officials scramble for money News

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt