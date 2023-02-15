Wife of Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ allegedly shot at him in their Midstream Estate home
Investigating officer claims that a week before Esmael Nangy’s arrest Nazia Nangy opened fire on him after an earlier argument
15 February 2023 - 20:50 By GRAEME HOSKEN and TANKISO MAKHETHA
Suspected Mozambican transnational kidnapping syndicate kingpin Esmael Nangy’s wife, Nazia, allegedly shot at him during a heated altercation at their upmarket Centurion home, shattering a window...
