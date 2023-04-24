Immune to blackouts: Western Cape rural clinics to get inverters
The provincial department of health says over the next 12 months it plans to install backup power in every rural primary health centre
24 April 2023 - 20:16
Clinics are considered the backbone of strong health systems due to emphasis in preventive health, but when load-shedding intensified across the country, many became the epicentres of infection as ventilation equipment and the quality of vaccines that need cold storage were compromised. ..
