Meyiwa's brother welcomes Maumela's suspension, hopes for a new judge and fresh trial
The judge's likely impeachment would be the first of its kind in SA
29 June 2023 - 22:14
The family of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa say their fingers are crossed that a new judge will soon be appointed to preside over his murder trial...
Meyiwa's brother welcomes Maumela's suspension, hopes for a new judge and fresh trial
The judge's likely impeachment would be the first of its kind in SA
The family of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa say their fingers are crossed that a new judge will soon be appointed to preside over his murder trial...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos