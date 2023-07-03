Eight-year-old Daniël Jamneck’s ‘killer’ absconded diversion rape programme in 2005 rape case
Why is the sexual offences register not made public for communities to avoid potential violators? questions activist Candice van der Rheeder
03 July 2023 - 20:15
The Cape Town father accused of raping and killing his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleepover at his house had absconded from a diversion programme he was placed in for a 2005 rape case. ..
The Cape Town father accused of raping and killing his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleepover at his house had absconded from a diversion programme he was placed in for a 2005 rape case. ..
