Incarcerated businessman searched in his hospital bed
Arthur Kaplan jewel heist saga takes a turn as the sheriff seizes Hoosein Mohamed's devices in evidence quest
06 July 2023 - 21:17
Businessman Hoosein Mohamed — the former MD of insolvent jewellery chain Arthur Kaplan, in custody for allegedly assaulting liquidator Laila Motala — was in his hospital bed when he was allegedly subjected to a surprise search by a forensic investigator and sheriff of the court...
