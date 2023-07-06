News

Incarcerated businessman searched in his hospital bed

Arthur Kaplan jewel heist saga takes a turn as the sheriff seizes Hoosein Mohamed's devices in evidence quest

06 July 2023 - 21:17 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Businessman Hoosein Mohamed — the former MD of insolvent jewellery chain Arthur Kaplan, in custody for allegedly assaulting liquidator Laila Motala — was in his hospital bed when he was allegedly subjected to a surprise search by a forensic investigator and sheriff of the court...

