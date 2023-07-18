High court refuses Dr Nandipha Magudumana leave to appeal
Judge finds no reasonable prospects that another court would come to a different conclusion
18 July 2023 - 11:11
The Free State High Court has refused Dr Nandipha Magudumana leave to appeal against its judgment that found South African criminal courts retain criminal jurisdiction over her. ..
