News

'That little boat saved me': children embrace sailing as a form of therapy

Little Optimist Sailing Academy and V&A Waterfront teach kids about ocean health and safety

03 August 2023 - 21:24

Going to school and staying focused has been a struggle for 12-year-old Yaqeen Jaffry, whose father was admitted to hospital a month ago with liver and lung cancer. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Definitely nerve-racking’: salvage expert Nick Sloane on righting 630-tonne ... News
  2. High sea thieves sail away with Cape Town couple’s dream yacht News
  3. World famous SA salvage master called in to rescue toppled ship in Cape Town News
  4. Is it a ship? Is it a spacecraft? Energy Observer lights up Cape Town News

Latest

  1. 'That little boat saved me': children embrace sailing as a form of therapy News
  2. Bigger Brics will be near top of agenda at SA summit News
  3. Lady R report is ready after ‘slight delay’, says Presidency News
  4. Taxi industry introduces an electronic fare collection system News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem