High sea thieves sail away with Cape Town couple’s dream yacht
Dream of sailing around the world dashed after ‘organised thieves’ pay hefty deposit before spiriting their vessel away, possibly to Russia
23 July 2023 - 00:00
Hylton and Ingrid Hale have been planning it for years — ditch the rat race for a stint aboard a luxury yacht. They never thought somebody else would sail off with their dream. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.