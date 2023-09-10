‘I was in the wrong place at the wrong time,’ claims RBM employee
Suspect in RBM minerals heist says he was not part of alleged crime convoy stopped at roadblock
10 September 2023 - 18:43
The Empangeni magistrate’s court had to adjourn to allow an emotional Ntokozo Dube, one of nine people accused of stealing 976 tonnes of zircon and chloride last month, to compose himself during his bail application last week. The prosecution has argued he might intimidate witnesses if given bail...
