Nsfas board to hold ‘bosberaad’ to discuss funding issues
Nsfas CEO, Andile Nongogo has been placed on a leave of absence over allegations made against him while at the helm of Sseta
19 September 2023 - 20:40
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board will be locked in a bosberaad this weekend to deal with a range of matters. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.