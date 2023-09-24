Dry taps for KZN municipality as SIU probes R60m reservoir contract
Heads to roll for officials at the water-scarce IFP-led Amajuba District Municipality after the Special Investigation Unit was given the green light to investigate allegations of serious maladministration relating to the R59.93 million reservoir construction contract.
24 September 2023 - 00:00
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been given the green light to investigate a new R60m reservoir that has stood dry for two years in KwaZulu-Natal’s water-scarce Amajuba district...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.