Did KZN serial killer take his secrets to the grave?
Mduduzi Khomo and another man were arrested for the murders, but on the day they were to appear in court police said Khomo — the ‘main suspect’ — committed suicide after confessing
02 October 2023 - 20:55
Hopes for justice have faded for the families of women whose charred remains were found in sugar cane fields in Mtwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast three years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.