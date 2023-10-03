News

‘He looked like a limp doll’: Soweto family’s desperate attempts to save young boy ‘who ate biscuits’

The incident, which happened in the Naledi section of the township, has left the community reeling

03 October 2023 - 21:59

A devastated Soweto family has described their desperate and frantic attempts to save the lives of two young cousins when the children fell violently sick after apparently consuming products from a local foreign-owned shop...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KZN wood factory’s hopes of R1bn export go up in smoke News
  2. To move or not to move Makhanda high court News
  3. Another Kusile court setback: this is unforgivable, says legal expert News
  4. ‘He looked like a limp doll’: Soweto family’s desperate attempts to save young ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze