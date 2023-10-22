Grade 9 Pretoria Boys High pupil shares horror of alleged racism and bullying
According to his mother, the boy has not received or been offered any support or counselling from the school
22 October 2023 - 20:22
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Gauteng department of education are investigating allegations of racism and bullying lodged by a grade 9 pupil from the prestigious Pretoria Boys High School. ..
