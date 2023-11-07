News

Reserve Bank's full Phala Phala report disclosed in court papers

SARB said its report is not premised on ‘unquestioning acceptance of the versions placed before investigators and that all the truth has been told’

07 November 2023 - 15:53
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

In clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of exchange control breaches in the Phala Phala scandal, the South African Reserve Bank said its approach was not premised “on the unquestioning acceptance of the versions placed before investigators and that all the truth has been told”. ..

