Reserve Bank's full Phala Phala report disclosed in court papers
SARB said its report is not premised on ‘unquestioning acceptance of the versions placed before investigators and that all the truth has been told’
07 November 2023 - 15:53
In clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of exchange control breaches in the Phala Phala scandal, the South African Reserve Bank said its approach was not premised “on the unquestioning acceptance of the versions placed before investigators and that all the truth has been told”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.