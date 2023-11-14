News

Panyaza Lesufi lashes foreigners involved in Gauteng crime

Premier calls for private security to work with government to push back unacceptable crime levels

14 November 2023 - 22:09 By Penwell Dlamini

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has vowed to fight immigrants who commit crimes in the province and go unpunished. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Public protector wants to criminalise lousy implementation of remedial actions News
  2. Department accused of playing down school pregnancies while ‘teachers are ... News
  3. Panyaza Lesufi lashes foreigners involved in Gauteng crime News
  4. Bullying KZN principal found guilty of misconduct faces dismissal News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police