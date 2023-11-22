Joburg fire survivors were ‘illegally evicted’ from community centre
The City of Johannesburg argues that their relocation ‘can in no way be construed to be an eviction’
22 November 2023 - 21:44
Survivors of the Albert Street fire will on Thursday seek an urgent interim interdict, which would allow them to return to their temporary shelter at Hofland Park Community Centre and are asking the court to declare unlawful their “illegal eviction, arrest and detention”...
