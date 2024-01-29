Legal action looms as Phoenix unrest victims want compensation
Community leaders say the reports indicate that government committed a crime by neglecting to safeguard basic human rights
29 January 2024 - 21:37
A community organisation is contemplating legal action to compel government to compensate the families of 36 individuals who lost their lives in Phoenix...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.