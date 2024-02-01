Other than being chaired by a judge, public has no basis to judge credibility of Lady R report: DA
But, says the DA in court papers, the appointment of justice Mojapelo to chair Lady R investigation was unconstitutional
01 February 2024 - 22:29
The public had no basis to judge whether the report of the investigation into the Lady R controversy was independent and credible — “other than the unconstitutionally borrowed independence of justice Mojapelo” — the DA has said in court papers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.