‘As medical practitioners, we should assist patients to have as gentle and peaceful a death as possible’
Leading doctors and academics say it is important that ‘medically assisted dying is patient-initiated and patient-driven’
15 February 2024 - 22:13
Seven leading doctors and academics have come out in support of euthanasia, or assisted suicide, in South Africa, arguing decriminalising this practice will reduce the suffering of terminally ill patients, who often die in agony. ..
