News

Living with disability does get easier — with the right resources and a racquet in hand

Wheelchair user Ronewa Mudzanani is starting an NGO to cater for underprivileged disabled children

15 February 2024 - 22:20

A Johannesburg mother living with a disabled child and a wheelchair-using tennis player — declared disabled from his infant years — have shared the difficulties of navigating life while living with a disability. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R240m project in limbo until Durban businessman gets an ‘I’m sorry’ News
  2. Anoj Singh wants relaxed bail conditions to snatch permanent CEO job in Dubai News
  3. It’s a steely no for R30bn iron ore mine project in KZN News
  4. Zama zamas in vicious Primrose gunfight just weeks after SANDF and police raids News
  5. ‘I didn’t know spanking my child was a crime’: father awaits sentencing for ... News

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment