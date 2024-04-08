JSC grills prof in the line-up for ConCourt seat
The JSC was set to interview four candidates for appointment to the apex court on Monday. By 4.30pm Prof David Bilchitz was still being interviewed
08 April 2024 - 20:37
Professor David Bilchitz — the first academic to be interviewed for the Constitutional Court in “many, many years”, said chief justice Raymond Zondo — was grilled by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) about his lack of judicial experience in a marathon interview on Monday. ..
