Politics

Implement the 2003 Sun City peace deal to end conflict in eastern DRC: Mbeki

Mbeki backed Ramaphosa in calling for a political solution to the Rwanda/DRC standoff in relation to the conflict

08 April 2024 - 20:06 By THABO MOKONE in Kigali
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the governments of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have no choice but to implement the peace agreement that was entered into 21-years ago to end violent conflict in eastern DRC...

