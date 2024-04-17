Floods of 2022 were nothing compared to this carnage, say devastated Margate residents
Five people died and millions of rand worth of infrastructure was destroyed in the flood that hit the tourist town on Sunday
17 April 2024 - 21:33
“The floods that happened in 2022 look like a walk in the park compared to this. This is complete and utter carnage, the worst one to hit Margate to date.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.