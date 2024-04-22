Five-year jail term for boy who stabbed schoolmate to death over girl
Jorina Pretorius, the mother of the victim, says she is not ready to forgive her son's killer, but is ready to finally grieve for him knowing justice has been served
22 April 2024 - 21:37
A KwaZulu-Natal teenager who was convicted of stabbing and killing fellow pupil Jayden Glazer, 15, allegedly over a girl, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.