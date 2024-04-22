Five-year jail term for boy who stabbed schoolmate to death over girl

Jorina Pretorius, the mother of the victim, says she is not ready to forgive her son's killer, but is ready to finally grieve for him knowing justice has been served

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager who was convicted of stabbing and killing fellow pupil Jayden Glazer, 15, allegedly over a girl, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. ..