From taking ‘blood money’ to ‘hatred of poor people’: inside Ndlozi vs Mashaba debate on spaza shops
The EFF MP took the ActionSA leader on for taking donations from the Oppenheimer family
22 May 2024 - 17:07
Gloves were off when EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi went head-to-head with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba in a heated debate about township economy and controversies around the ownership of spaza shops. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.