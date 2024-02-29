Parties coining it as donors dole out millions in cash and in kind
Rise Mzansi attracted donations of just over R16m in the third quarter: IEC
29 February 2024 - 19:31
New political party Rise Mzansi has bagged more money by way of donations than any other party in the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.