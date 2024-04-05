News

SCA overturns gagging order on intelligence report, saying it contains no sensitive or new information

The 'mere say-so of the minister' was not enough to place documents beyond the reach of a court

05 April 2024 - 17:01
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

A 2020 intelligence report the minister for state security went to court to suppress contains “nothing sensitive”, said the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prison means uninvited sex, diseases, drugs, violence and gangs: Mapisa-Nqakula ... News
  2. Businessman sues SIU and Limpopo municipality for R1bn for reputational damage News
  3. My son was innocent, says father of one of nine men killed in police shoot-out News
  4. Joburg water strategy has nothing new, experts say News
  5. SGB laments delay in new block being added at 20-year-old Soweto school News

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'