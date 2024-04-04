Prison means uninvited sex, diseases, drugs, violence and gangs: Mapisa-Nqakula pleads to be kept out of jail

She said sanitation and ablution services in the prisons were “totally inadequate” and contributed to the spread of diseases.

“Access to medical facilities is virtually non-existent due to the lack of resources and underemployment. Recently, as a result of this problem, former president Jacob Zuma has been sent to a private medical facility and further has medical parole.”

Mapisa-Nqakula is on medication for hypertension, the court heard.

While South Africa's prison facilities are known as the department of correctional services, Mapisa-Nqakula said the prisons did not rehabilitate offenders as intended and that the basic right which permits inmates to exercise for one hour per day was ignored due to understaffing and overcrowding.

Issues of diseases such as Aids and the diet inmates are subjected to make imprisonment a cruel punishment.

“The overarching impression is that South African prisons are incapable of any form of rehabilitation because correctional staff are simply overwhelmed by the task of preventing inmates from killing each other.”

After putting her case to the court, Mapisa-Nqakula was granted R50,000 bail with conditions which included handing in her passport.

The court said it was satisfied she was not a flight risk.

The case is set to return to court on June 4 where another accused person is expected to join her.

Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as speaker and member of parliament on Wednesday, but said her departure was not an admission of guilt.