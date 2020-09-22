WILLIAM GUMEDE | Municipalities have to clean up their acts. If they don’t, post-Covid SA will explode

Local governments, in a crisis worsened by Covid-19, must gather the political will to fight corruption, inefficiency as finances dwindle, but they’ll need help

Covid-19 has unleashed a perfect storm of crises on SA’s ailing municipalities, combining existing inefficiencies, poor governance and corruption with rapidly diminishing revenues.



As the coronavirus financial crisis bites, municipalities will see their revenue from national government and residents decline significantly. Many receive their income largely from allocations from the national fiscus...