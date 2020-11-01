EDITORIAL | DA reverts to type, misses chance to capitalise on rivals’ shortcomings
The party had a chance to fill the gap so badly needing to be filled. Instead, it went for consolidation
01 November 2020 - 19:06
SA is a country crying out for its government to be truly held to account. Whether this is through the courts, internal conviction of character (the much-vaunted “self-correction”) or a vibrant and viable opposition, the country wants to know that leadership failures will result in consequences – and that there is a viable alternative to the status quo should that not happen.
As the ANC stumbled from one scandal and bungle to the next, and the EFF became increasingly radical, this weekend was a chance for the DA to step into the breach. It was a chance for SA’s current second-biggest opposition to appeal to a nation trying to find a political home as theirs collapsed around them...
