WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cadre deployment is a threat to democracy. Just look at Mkhwebane

It has failed spectacularly, with one of many cases in point being that of the public protector

The suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane by President Cyril Ramaphosa pending a parliamentary inquiry into her competence demonstrates the danger of the ANC’s redeployment policy. It parachutes ill-suited cadres to top positions, destroying democratic institutions, their careers and, ultimately, confidence in democracy...