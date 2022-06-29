×

Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cadre deployment is a threat to democracy. Just look at Mkhwebane

It has failed spectacularly, with one of many cases in point being that of the public protector

29 June 2022 - 19:54

The suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane by President Cyril Ramaphosa pending a parliamentary inquiry into her competence demonstrates the danger of the ANC’s redeployment policy. It parachutes ill-suited cadres to top positions, destroying democratic institutions, their careers and, ultimately, confidence in democracy...

